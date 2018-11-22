Sunny, partly cloudy skies to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny and partly cloudy skies over most parts of the country with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the southern part on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy with sunny conditions over the Central cities throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures of 30 to 30 and 13 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 12 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the entire region in the morning period.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Benin, Enugu, Asaba, Owerri, Ogoja, Obudu, Yenegoa, Port Hacourt and Calabar axis during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 23 to 26 degrees respectively.

“Sunny and partly cloudy conditions are expected over the North and Central regions with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the Inland and coastal regions in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

