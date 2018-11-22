Customs impound 40 containers of tramadol

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa command, on Thursday said it had impounded 40 containers containing Tramadol, a banned addictive substance.

The 40-foot by 40-foot containers which were impounded alongside the arrest of three suspects were reported to be imported from India with Duty Paid Value of N7.3 billion.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, Hameed Ali, the Controller General of Customs said the suspects tried inducing his officers with the sum of N150 million in foreign currency.

“In their criminal desperation, importers of this items offered bribes to the tune of N150 million to my officers to effect the release of just one container with promises to even bigger sums to follow in the event that, their first attempt succeeds,” Mr Ali, a retired colonel, said.

“The officers played along and eventually arrested three suspects with the money.

Among the seizures within the same period also included two aircraft; a helicopter with registration number SN-BLI which was intended for export in container number PONU7789246, falsely declared as 388 bags of cashew nuts.

The other aircraft; a Cessna 182A imported from the United States of America, loaded in container number MRKU4457663 were both intercepted by the Command.

“While the seizures of dangerous drugs and aircrafts demonstrate NCS crucial contributions to national economic and security well being, the rejection of N150 million bribe presents a picture of a reformed NSC whose operatives are increasingly putting national interest above selves,” Mr Ali said.

“We as members of Nigerian Customs Service find this very disturbing because we are now faced with another phase of destruction of our own society.”