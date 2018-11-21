70 percent of my appointments will go to youth, women if elected president – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, said if elected, 70 per cent of his appointments would go to youth and women.

Mr Abubakar said this on Wednesday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital while addressing a group of youth who organised a solidarity rally to endorse his candidature.

Mr Abubakar said 40 percent of appointments would go to youth, while 30 percent would go to women.

“The remaining 30 percent will be managed by the elderly,” he said.

While pleading with the youth to vote for PDP for better life, the former vice president noted that their votes were vital for his victory as they constituted 70 per cent of the nation’s voting population.

“This election is for you; youth and women as you made up 70 per cent of Nigerian population of voting age.

“As for me, I have achieved in life, but many of you have a long way to go; you have no house, no job. If you fail to vote PDP you will continue like that.

“On Election Day, go and vote, protect your votes and ensure your votes count,” he said.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.