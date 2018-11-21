Alleged Homicide: Court adjourns trial of seven Abuja traders

Related News

An FCT High Court on Wednesday adjourned until December 13 hearing in the case of alleged attempted culpable homicide filed against seven Abuja traders due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

The police charged Nelson Onwuemeodo, Joseph Ezelioara , Felix Nweze, Emeka Okay, Zainab Nwaorgwu, Igwerna Ale, Ichia Ndu, and Moronke Afolabi with three counts bordering on criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide.

The judge, Peter Kekemeke, adjourned further hearing following an application by the prosecutor, James Idachaba.

Mr Idachaba told the court that his second witness was not in court.

The police alleged that the defendants on December 14, 2017, at about 11 a.m., conspired and assaulted one Dennis Nweke and Nasiru Adamu with iron rods.

Mr Idachaba told the court that Mr Nweke sustained an injury on his head from the assault.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections, 95, 229, 246 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, the first prosecution witness, Josephine Ahiegbe, told the court that she was on duty when the victim, Mr Nwek was brought to the Wuse General Hospital on December 14, 2017.

Ms Ahiegbe said the patient was accompanied to the hospital by a police officer from Utako division.

“I requested the patient to go for an x-ray on his skull after I treated him. I also asked him to come back for a follow-up,” she told the court.

However, under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Chuks Eriugo, Ms Ahiegbe said she could not tell if the injuries sustained by Mr Nweke was caused due to the beating he received from the accused. (NAN)