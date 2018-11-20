I haven’t received official information on my reported transfer – Akwa Ibom police commissioner

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, John Abang, has reacted to the information being circulated on the social media that he has been transferred out of the state following the violent protest on Monday at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Angry youth, reportedly members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), stormed the assembly complex, Uyo, in the morning, protesting the sacking of a lawmaker, Idongesit Ituen.

Mr Ituen, who represented the Itu State Constituency, was sacked by a federal high court for defecting from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The House had its sitting as scheduled on Monday, despite the protest. The Speaker, Onofiok Luke, went on to declare vacant, the seats of four more lawmakers who had also defected from PDP to APC.

The sacked lawmakers, five of them, in turn held their own sitting where they ‘removed’ the speaker, Mr Luke, and ‘elected’ one of them, Nse Ntuen (Essien Udim State Constituency) as the “new speaker”.

Both the PDP and the APC accused the commissioner of police of taking side in the conflict.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the police chief, Tuesday afternoon, he acknowledged reading reports on social media about his alleged transfer from Akwa Ibom.

“I actually read it on the social media,” Mr Abang said. “I don’t take instruction from social media.”

“I am yet to receive signal from the headquarters. If it is true, when I get directive from Abuja, I will let you know.”

A message posted on the official Twitter handle of the police in Akwa Ibom, @policeNG_akwibm, adds another twist to the controversy.

The message with reference number AZ: 5300/AIS/PPRD/VOL.4/3 is titled “POLICE PRESS RELEASE: POSTING OF A NEW COMMISSIONER OF POLICE TO AKWA IBOM STATE”, and was put up on Twitter at 5:22 p.m on October 19, 2018.

The message begins with, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command wishes to inform the…” and then the reader is given a link to read the message further on Facebook.

But on clicking the link, a different message “Sorry, something went wrong” props up, suggesting the message from the police may have been taken down.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, is yet to respond to calls and text message from PREMIUM TIMES at the time of filing this report.

On the allegation he took side in the crisis at the state assembly, the police commissioner Mr Abang said politicians should let the police do their work.

“Postings and transfers in the Nigerian police force are routine, I am not privileged to the information they are talking about. What I know is before I came to Akwa Ibom I was somewhere. And where I am going to tomorrow, by God’s grace, I will not remain there, I will still go somewhere,” he said.

Mr Abang was posted to Akwa Ibom as the 24th commissioner of police in the state about three weeks ago.