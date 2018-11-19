APC To Aggrieved Members: Withdraw court cases or be sanctioned

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised members who go to court to seek redress rather than explore the party’s internal mechanisms saying they will be sanctioned.

This is coming amidst several cases in court over the controversies surrounding the party’s primaries.

Members of the party in some states like Imo, Delta, Ogun and Rivers are in court to challenge the results of the primaries.

The party in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this is not the way to go in addressing grievances ”as the party has internal dispute resolution mechanisms”.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned on the actions of some party members who have resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances and disputation without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism. The party views this as a show of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“This growing trend is viewed by the party as a manifest indiscipline. The actions, it should be noted, is considered as anti-party as it goes against our party’s constitution.

”According to the party, Article 20, Subsection 10 of our its Constitution, offences against the Party include the following: “Filing an action in a court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the Party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution.”

Advising its members to withdraw these cases, the party said it intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members.

The party also said its members ”who are progressives should know that sticking to the rules is essential”.

“We hereby strongly advise such members to withdraw all court cases, while approaching the appropriate party organs with a view to resolving any outstanding disputes. In addition to this, aggrieved members are urged to take full advantage of the reconciliation committees the party has just put in place,” the statement read.