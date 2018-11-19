Bitter leaf juice boosts fertility, fights prostate cancer – Nutritionist

Related News

A nutritionist, Grace Johnson, says bitter leaf can improve fertility because of its ability to boost the function of the reproductive system, balance hormones and help the ovary to release healthy eggs.

Ms. Johnson told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, that bitter leaf could also be helpful in preventing prostate cancer.

She said that the effect of the leaf ranged from specifically toning the reproductive organs to boosting overall health.

According to her, the problem with a lot of infertile patients is that they do not connect infertility with “fertile nutrition”.

“Good nutrition is considered to be the foundation of a healthy body. That is why a healthy ovary will only be found in a healthy body.

“When the ovary is healthy, it releases a healthy egg (ovum) which once fertilised, results in a healthy pregnancy and if all goes well, you will have a healthy child.

“Bitter leaf has a bitter taste and it is true that most people cannot withstand it but remember that the best of medicines comes with a bitter taste and bitter leaf is ranked high among them.

“Bitter leaf plant is leafy green vegetable and is used for cooking different forms of vegetable soups, and when eaten it can promote and enhance the digestive tract.’’

According to Ms Johnson, bitter leaf can also be used to fight prostate cancer, which is common among men who are over 40 and one of its known symptoms is difficult and painful urination.

“Bitter leaf is very good for this ailment. It increases the flow of urine and reduces the pain as well as regulates the spread of the cell.

“To fight prostate cancer with bitter leaf, just squeeze the fresh leaves in water and take a glassful four times daily while you constantly go for a checkup.’’

She added that bitter leaf also fights Insomnia, “a condition that promotes habitual sleeplessness’’.

The nutritionist, however, said that bitter leaf extract had been doing wonders for those suffering from sleeplessness by taking two glasses of bitter leaf solution every night and they would experience a calmness and sleep.

She said that almost everybody knows bitter leaf as a good remedy for stomachaches, treatment of malaria, typhoid, diabetes, diarrhea, tuberculosis, gallstones, kidney disease, prevention of cancer and lowering of hypertension among others.

“It is important that bitter leaves should always be taken fresh in order to enjoy its miraculous health benefits,’’ Ms Johnson said.

(NAN)