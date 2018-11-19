2019: Ali Baba, I Go Dye speak on state of Nigeria

Related News

Nigerian comedians, Ali Baba and I Go Dye, have written open letters to President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of the country ahead of the 2019 elections.

Both comedians have been very outspoken about national issues in recent times. While Alibaba, whose real name is Atunyota Akpobome, urged the president to pay attention to the creative industry, I Go Dye lamented the level of poverty in the country.

Writing on his Instagram page, Ali Baba advised the federal government to invest in arts and tourism, rather than ‘share’ money.

“Like we told those before you, Mr President, we don’t need you to give us (entertainers) money. Just provide the enabling environment, and, we will be the ones to give you money,” Ali Baba noted.

“Let the government make a deliberate attempt to promote the arts industry. We need anti-piracy, laws, and structure for enforcement of these laws. We also need film villages, museums, creative forums and cinemas. Promotion of culture and tourism just like you promote crude oil…. then we will show you the money.”

He advised President Buhari against holding further ‘meetings’ with entertainment stakeholders.

“Sir, you see all these meetings you are having, we have held them before… plus several breakout sessions. Only to be forgotten and remembered just at the dawn of another election.”

In his letter, I Go Dye touched on the returned Abacha loot, budget allocation in the three years and the poverty level.

“Mr President there is hunger in Nigeria don’t let anyone deceive you” said I Go Dye, whose real name is Francis Agoda.

“In 2015, Nigeria was ranked 3rd among the poorest nations index but today in 2018, Nigeria is now ranked number 1 people living in poverty in the world, overtaking India. That is why Nigerians are complaining.

“It saddens my heart that after 58 years all sectors of our social and economic lives have been plunged in failure. Over the years, millions of graduates continue to wade through trying times, while youth with creative artistry, artisans and our young women have been denied the true values of nationhood, self-esteem has been. It saddens my heart that after 58 years, all sectors of our social and economic lives have been plunged in failure.”

I Go Dye, who is also a United Nations Peace ambassador, also raised pertinent questions about the status of the $320 million stolen funds by late military dictator, Sani Abacha.

“Sir, the funds recovered from looters in the past few years of your government is 739 billion naira, Abacha recovered and returned loot is 322,000,000 dollars equivalent of 112 billion naira totalling 851 billion naira. Why was the Abacha returned loots shared? Who are the beneficiaries? Why wasn’t the returned and recovered loots used to finance some of the basic social problems like electricity, repairing our refineries and creating jobs for our youths, build a world class hospital that can reduce the travelling expenses of Nigerians travelling abroad for medical treatment?”