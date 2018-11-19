2019: SDP affirms Miri as Plateau governorship candidate

Related News

The National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has affirmed Godfrey Miri as the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau State.The party also disowned Abubakar Dogara who is laying claims to the chairmanship of the party in the state, saying Pam Badun is the recognised chairman.

Adakole Ijogi, SDP National Publicity Secretary, made the clarification on Sunday when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES following a statement by Mr Dogara denying Mr Miri’s candidature.

“It is not a leadership crisis. It is a slight problem and munderstanding of procedures,” the party’s scribe stated. “Abubakar Dogara was the chairman before the congress. The congress experienced some hitches but that does not invalidate the emergence of Pam Badun as party chairman.

“It is just that some people don’t accept defeat. The slight disagreement has been resolved by the National Chairman of the party. Badun is the authentic chairman of SDP in Plateau.

” With the issue of governorship candidate on the Plateau, there were two contestants before the primary and one of them did not do proper documentation, and that is Pof.

“Godfrey Miri did proper documentation and was affirmed by the electoral committee of the party that came from Abuja. Certificate of return has been issued to him and his name has been sent to INEC, ” Mr Ijogi stated.

INEC on Monday published the name of Mr Miri in its provisional list of governorship candidates in the state.

But in a press statement made available to journalists in Jos, Mr Dogara said Mr Pof won the primary and not Mr Miri.

” The primary election and result collation was monitored by INEC and the DSS and the process was conducted according to the party guidelines and constitution. We therefore advise our loyal party supporters and the good people of plateau state to disregard any claim by any impostor claiming to be the gubernatorial candidate of the state as Ambassador John Pof is the SDP Gubernatorial Candidate,” he stated.

“We are also aware of some rascals parading themselves as party executives in the state. These rascals one of which is Mr Gyang Badung who is known for promoting illegality and causing instability within any political organisation he finds himself is the key driver of the falsehood being propagated.

“The party will however want to state in no uncertain terms that it will not hesitate to hammer suspensions and/or expulsions on any elements that are bent on subverting the leadership of the party in the state.

“The SDP remains committed to its core mission of democratic progress and Providing good and responsible governance for the people, ” Mr Dogara added.

Also reacting to Mr Dogara’s statement, Mr Miri insisted he is the authentic candidate since INEC has published his name.

“I am the bonafide candidate, because INEC published my name as the governorship candidate of SDP in Plateau state and I was affirmed and confirmed as the governorship candidate during primary election conducted by Dallatu Dass and Ezekiel Uzochukwu the Chairman and Secretary of the electoral panel respectively sent by the national leadership of our party, ” he said.