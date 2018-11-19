Buhari felicitates with Jonathan, Attah on birthdays

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah, on their birthdays.

Mr Jonathan, who handed over power to Mr Buhari in 2015 turns 61 on November 20 while Mr Attah turns 80 on the same day.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday said he believes the life journey of the former president remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

“The president congratulates Dr Jonathan on the publishing of his memoir, My Transition Hours, which will be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday, encouraging Nigerians to follow the same example of sharing their experiences in writing.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will strengthen Dr Jonathan, grant him longer life and bless his family,” the statement said.

Also on Monday, via a separate statement issued on his behalf, Mr Buhari felicitated with Mr Attah.

”As an architect with versatile and global working experience, the president commends the strategic thinking and planning of Obong Attah and his cabinet in shaping the infrastructural development of Akwa Ibom, which still remains one of the most hospitable and attractive states for tourists in the country.

”President Buhari affirms that Obong Attah’s contribution to architectural development has been most remarkable, and historical, especially when he served as President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects.

”The president prays to the almighty God for longer life, good health and more wisdom for the former governor to continue serving the country and humanity,” the statement said.