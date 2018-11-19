JUST IN: Sex-for-Marks Scandal: Sacked OAU lecturer remanded in prison

Related News

Richard Akindele, the lecturer sacked by Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for demanding sex from his student, Monica Osagie, has been remanded in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo.

Mr. Akindele was arraigned before Justice Maurine Onyetenu by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on a four-count charge on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the ICPC alleged Mr. Akindele committed the offence, contrary to Section A (1)(2) of the corrupt practices and other related offences Act.

“That you Professor Richard Iyiola Akindele on 16 September, 2018, did unlawfully solicit for sex from your student Monica Osagie, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 of the corrupt practices and other related offences, 2000”, part of the charges read.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence lawyer who simply identified himself as F. Omotosho pleaded with the court to grant his client bail on own recognizance. But the prosecutor, Kehinde Adetoye, who works for ICPC opposed the oral bail application, stating that the accused has refused to appear at the commission since he was granted administrative bail.

“We have been making efforts since 5th of November to effect the service of the process. They have refused to come back and they were not reachable on mobile phone. We were surprised to see them here today. We just served them the process.”

The judge, Mrs. Onyetenu, however asked the counsel to Mr. Akindele to file a formal application for the bail of his client.

She ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter till November 27 for hearing.

Mr. Akindele was sacked from OAU after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of misconduct.