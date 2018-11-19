AFCON 2019: Nigeria, Cameroon, 10 others qualify

Related News

With one more game still left to be played in the qualifying series, half of the teams that would be competing at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon are now known.

While Cameroon have long confirmed their place as hosts of the biennial tournament, the likes of Nigeria and Uganda sealed their own places over the weekend.

The Super Eagles cemented their place at AFCON 2019 on the strength of their 1-1 away draw against South Africa.

On their own part, the Cranes of Uganda booked their own ticket with a lone goal win at home against Cape Verde.

With their qualification tickets already in their pockets, both Nigeria and Uganda will be relaxed when they take on each other in an international friendly in Asaba on Tuesday.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations already has two debutants on the wings as Madagascar and Mauritania have both sealed qualification to the continental showpiece.

Mauritania booked their place for AFCON 2019 with a 2-1 victory over Botswana. This is the first-time which Mauritania will be playing at such a big football stage. They came from a goal down to edge Botswana 2-1. Mauritania top Group I with 12 points, and Angola come in second with 9 points.

In Group H, Guinea and Ivory Coast qualified for AFCON 2019. Guinea’s match with Ivory Coast ended with a 1-1 draw.

However, these two teams qualified after Rwanda held Central African Republic (CAR) to a 2-2 draw, automatically giving Guinea and Ivory Coast a superior and unbeatable mathematical advantage.

Guinea are top of Group H on 11 points with Ivory Coast second on eight points. CAR are three points further adrift having played one game more and Rwanda are bottom on two points.

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace as Algeria thrashed Togo 4-1 to seal their own qualification.

Egypt and Tunisia qualified after a match they played on Friday in which Egypt won 3-2.

Kenya and Ghana are also on the verge of qualification as they are awaiting the official communication from CAF to expel Sierra Leone after missing three games in the competition.

Unfortunately, however, the 2012 Champions, Zambia, will be missing in action for the second successive tournament as their 1-0 loss to Mozambique meant they have no chance of making it through anymore.

In all, 12 other teams have the chance of sealing qualification on the final match day with Tanzania who are currently handled by Coach Emmanuel Amuneke, one of the firm favourites.

Qualified countries so far:

1. Cameroon

2. Egypt

3. Madagascar

4. Mali

5. Morocco

6. Nigeria

7. Senegal

8. Tunisia

9. Uganda

10. Algeria

11. Guinea

12. Mauritania