Former FIRS chairman, Omoigui-Okauru, to ‘clash’ with ex-deputy speaker, Tejuoso, in Lagos

A former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, will be slugging it out with a former deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Funmi Tejuosho, on Sunday for the presidency of the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association.

The election to appoint a new leadership for the alumni association of one of the country’s foremost secondary schools, is coming at a time school was embroiled in crisis.

Last year, three pupils of the elite girls-only college died following sanitary concerns causing the government to temporarily shut down the school.

Accreditation for Sunday’s election will start at 2pm while voting proper will start at 4pm.

Mrs Omoigui-Okauru, a chartered accountant, was chairperson of the FIRS between 2004 and 2012.

She was appointed chairman of the N25 bilion-strong Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (ETF) in 2016 by Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State governor.

Mrs Omoigui-Okauru, started her career with financial advisory firm, Accenture.

She is a member of the boards of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, the Central Securities Clearing System and Seplat Petroleum Plc. She was also on the board of Diamond Bank Plc.

Mrs Omoigui-Okauru’s challenger, Ms Tejuosho, is a lawyer, popular grassroots politician and four-term member of the Lagos Assembly where she is representing the Mushin constituency.

She was appointed deputy speaker of the assembly in 2007 and impeached two years later after she was accused of gross misconduct and for allegedly undermining the assembly.

Last year she was evicted from her apartment in the posh GRA Ikeja area, after the Lagos State government claimed she illegally bought the property, which was her official residence, when she was deputy speaker.

She later forfeited two wings of the 5-bedroom semi-detached house to the state government.

She was once honoured by the Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA)as the Best Female Legislator at Plenary.

The Encomium Magazine also named her the Most Elegant Legislator while the National Association of Nigerian Students decorated her with a Platinum Gold Award.