What the weather will look like Sunday — NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the southern part on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to sunny condition over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

It added that the Central cities would have day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 12 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected in the morning with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Ibadan, Akure, Eket and Calabar.

“Scattered thunderstorms are probable over south-east inland like Owerri, Awka, Enugu, Umuahia and the entire coastal regions in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are to prevail over the northern states with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)