British envoy urges Nigeria govt to check rising number of out-of-school children

Related News

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laura Beaufils, on Friday advised the federal government to check the increasing number of out-of-school children through additional investment in education.

The British envoy gave the advice during the 60th Founders’ Day of Grange School, Ikeja, Lagos State.

She said the best gift in terms of investment any government could give to its citizens was investing in education, especially, on the girl child.

“I started my career as a civil servant, specifically as an education adviser; so to an extent, I know a thing or two about education.

“Investing in education is the best investment any government or anyone can make and investing in the girl child education is the most effective investment that can be made.

“Sadly, not all children have access to education; 20 per cent of the world’s out-of-school children are Nigerians, which is bad for the country with so much population.

“While education is a right, it is also a privilege; it is a right so that we can be heroes but it doesn’t happen systematically.

“This is why I will implore you to always think of those without access to education,” Ms Beaufils said.

The British envoy charged government to also focus on other developmental goals since it was not certain that there would be jobs for graduating students.

She added that education was not just about knowledge but creativity; confidence and not being afraid to voice out one’s belief.

The Deputy British High Commissioner further enjoined the students to be kind, compassionate and always show respect.

Awuneba Ajumogbia, Chairperson, Grange School Governing Council, applauded both staff and parents for their dedication, partnership and support that had sustained the school since its founding 60 years ago.

Mrs Ajumogbia added that the school would continue to contribute its quota towards reducing the number of out of school children.

“This will be done through scholarships and other projects which the school just kicked off,’’ Mr Ajumogobia said.

(NAN)