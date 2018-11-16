Report any official demanding bribe to appropriate authorities — FAAN

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and airport users to report any of its security officers demanding bribe to the appropriate authorities.

Herietta Yakubu, general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, gave the advice in a statement on Friday, in Lagos.

Mrs Yakubu said the advice was necessitated by the allegations that some FAAN aviation security personnel were demanding bribe before allowing airport users into the terminal.

She said that the airport was a public facility and no charge was required from any genuine user to access the facility. According to her, access might, however, be restricted or controlled some times in order to safeguard civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference at the airports.

Operations at Nigerian airports, particularly the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, have been marred with allegations of bribery and extortion in recent weeks.

A Nigerian actor, Aremu Afolayan, had earlier in the week lamented that he was extorted by airport officials in a viral video.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES had in a recent report captured how bribery and extortion thrive among officials at the airport, while toilet cleaners and touts issue fake yellow cards to travellers, in the absence of thorough monitoring.

But FAAN, in its reaction on Friday, urged airport users not to give out bribes to rapacious airport officials.

“All passengers and airport users who might want to transact some business at the airports are advised not to give money to anyone to gain access into the airport and report related cases to appropriate authorities,” the statement said.

“FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort,” she added.