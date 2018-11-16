UK restates commitment to support fight against Boko Haram

Related News

The UK government on Friday restated its commitment to support the Nigerian Army in the fight against Boko Haram and terrorism in the northeast.

According to a statement by Texas Chukwu, director of Army public relations, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Garvin Williamson, gave the assurance when he visited the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Abba Dikko.

Mr Chukwu, a brigadier-general, quoted Mr Williamson as saying that the UK military would sustain the existing mutual relations with its Nigerian counterpart.

“The existing collaboration between the Nigeria and UK military will be sustained aside providing Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) training to troops in support of the operation.

“The UK will explore other areas of partnership with the Nigerian military,” Mr Williamson was quoted as saying in the statement.

The army said Mr Williamson commended the military for providing security and enabling environment for the people, UN humanitarian agencies and other organisations to carry out their activities in the theatre of operation.

In his response, Mr Dikko, a major-general, lauded the British Liaison Support Team for their contributions in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Dikko reiterated the commitments of the military to remain professional in the discharge of its constitutional roles as well as conduct of counter insurgency campaign in the northeast.

Also, another major-general, Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations, Army, commended the UK government’s support in the ongoing operations. (NAN)