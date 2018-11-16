Nigeria calls on Israel, Palestine to end hostilities

Related News

Nigeria has called on Israel and Palestine to end all forms hostilities between them and work towards peace in the region.

Nigeria’s statement was delivered at the UN by Ibrahim Umar on the ‘Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories’.

Mr Umar, who is Senior Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN said: “Nigeria calls on Israel, Palestine and other Arab States in the region to work together in order to achieve the shared objective of a two-state solution based on the principles of relevant UN resolutions and international law.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for a viable two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine existing side-by-side in peace, with their respective capitals in the Holy City of Jerusalem, based on pre-1967 borders,” he said.

Nigeria reiterated its support to the numerous General Assembly resolutions on the matter.

“Nigeria notes with concern the negative implications of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and the Occupied Syrian Golan, as contained in the Report of the Secretary-General.

“The spike in the expansion and consolidation of settlements in the West bank, including East Jerusalem, among others, will have negative impact on the Middle East peace process as they affect the contiguity and viability of a future sovereign Palestinian State.

“The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights noted that demolitions, forced evictions, and threat of violence from Israeli settlers in Occupied Palestine and the Occupied Syrian Golan infringes on their right to life, liberty and the security of the Palestinian person.

“Nigeria expresses concern that the settlements, which displace and restrict the movement of Palestinians, have negative consequences on their human rights and quality of life,” he said.

Nigeria welcomed the conclusions and recommendations of the Secretary-General and called on Israel to halt and reverse all settlement development and related activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

This includes East Jerusalem, as well as the occupied Syrian Golan in compliance with UN resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016.

“Nigeria calls on Israel to cease all settlement expansions for the simple fact that they are changing the character, status and demographic composition of the affected territories.

“We believe that the freezing of settlements by Israel is key to establishing peace between Israel and Palestine to co-exist side by side as two viable independent States,” he said.

Nigeria noted the alarming humanitarian situation in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

It said the situation in the Gaza Strip and the near collapse of its infrastructure being enforced by the Israeli blockade and military action should be of grave concern to the international community.

The Nigerian delegation called for an end to the blockade and the restoration of movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza. (NAN)