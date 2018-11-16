Alleged NEMA Fraud: Lawmakers accuse DG Maihaja of plot to evacuate wasted rice

Related News

The embattled director general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has been accused of moves to evacuate and dispose about 6,779 metric tons of rice donated by the Chinese government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons in the North-east.

The accusation comes about a week after a House of Representatives committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness indicted Mr Maihaja for fraud, misappropriation and embezzlement of N33 billion released to the agency.

On Thursday, the committee alleged that Mr Maihaja, in collaboration with the director, Relief Services, arrived in Gombe early Wednesday and contacted NEMA officers in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba states to prepare and forge papers to claim that they received the items, while making effort to evacuate and dispose the items from the warehouse in Gombe.

The committee said it discovered that hundreds of metric tons of the Chinese donated rice have been kept under lock and key in a private warehouse in Lagos, under questionable circumstances.

“We are intensifying efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding how the rice was diverted from the ports to the said warehouse, instead of being transported directly to the affected states for onward distribution to IDPs who are dying of hunger, starvation and malnutrition,” the committee chairman said in a statement.

“The committee wants to use this opportunity to alert members of the public to watch out and be careful so that they don’t buy or consume the rotten rice which will pose great risk to their health,” the committee chairman said.

In his reaction, the spokesperson of the agency, Sani Datti, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES denied the allegations, describing it as ridiculous.

“From mere looking, you can tell where these reports are coming from.”

“There is no iota of truth in these allegations” he said.