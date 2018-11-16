Buhari unveils Unity Band, restates commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s unity

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday unveiled the Buhari Unity (Wrist) Band and reiterated his administration’s commitment to safe guarding the unity of the country.

The president, who inaugurated the Buhari Unity (Wrist) Band, an initiative of the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria in collaboration with the presidency, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, maintained that no nation could progress without unity.

He, therefore, described the inauguration of the band as a token symbol of the federal government’s determination toward ensuring unity among Nigerians irrespective of their geo-political backgrounds.

“I welcome you to this occasion of the unveiling/launching of the Buhari Unity Band which in collaboration with the Presidency is an initiative of a group of patriotic and politically active Nigerians, who believe in the unity of our country.

“This occasion is part of our commitment to the sustenance of unity and mature coexistence as one people united by shared history and shared destiny.

“It is our determination to see Nigeria succeeds as we come to agreement that no nation can truly make progress without unity.

“Our country has passed through difficult times on occasions threatening the foundations of our unity but with the help of God we have always emerged from each crisis stronger,’’ he said.

According to the president, the nation is still facing some pocket of issues threatening the nation’s unity but the country will overcome such challenges as Nigerians had resolved to remain united.

He used the occasion to urge all Nigerians to sign up to the initiative by obtaining and wearing the Unity Wrist Band, saying people wearing the band would be known as Nigerian Unity Ambassadors.

“There is no doubt that we still have pockets of issues that question our unity but we are convinced that, with the determination of all Nigerians, we shall remain strong and united.

“The Buhari Unity Band is a visual and token symbol of our resolve to live in unity as one and to preach the message of unity wherever we live.

“Those who subscribe to the unity wristband will be known as Nigerian Unity Ambassadors.

“You will be building on the legacy of a number of our patriots who have, in the past, sacrificed so much, some even their lives, in defence of our nation.’’

The national coordinator of the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, Felix Idiga, highlighted the importance of unity to the country’s growth and development.

The high point of the event, which was witnessed by cabinet ministers and some prominent Nigerians, was the decoration of President Buhari with the insignia of unity.

(NAN)