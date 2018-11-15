CAN plans three days of prayers, praise for 2019 elections

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it is organising a three-day session of praise and worship in anticipation of “victory in the forthcoming general elections”.

In a statement on Saturday, the association said the praise and worship session is also to serve as a form of prayer for Divine Intervention against possible attempts to manipulate the outcome of the 2019 elections.

Although the statement was signed by Adebayo Oladeji, the special assistant to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, the CAN statement said the directive was given by its acting general secretary, Joseph Daramola.

The association, in the statement, called on all churches across the country to join in the three days program of praise and worship, which is intended to hold November 18 to 20.

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared 18-20 November, 2018 as days of Non -Stop Praise of God for the much-awaited Divine Intervention over the next year general election and other problems facing the country.

“The “72 hours Praise and Worship” is to be organized in all churches nationwide between 18th November, 2018 – 20th November, 2018 as from 7:00 am on the 18th – 6:00 pm 20th November, 2018.

“The Programme is to celebrate the envisaged victory Nigeria is going to experience over economic, security challenges, social, religious and political problems we are facing as a Nation.

“CAN, through the Acting General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, has asked all bloc leaders and their Secretaries, all Zonal chairmen, all State Chairmen and all denominational leaders to organize their church members in non-stop praise of God’s majesty over the victory he has given us in Nigeria on all our challenges, especially His intervention over the coming general election.

“Having noted various challenges the country is going through, the CAN Leadership considered the need for us to organize a strategic three days of non-stop praise over them in the country (as was done in the Bible in 2 Chronicles Chapter 20), especially the forthcoming 2019 elections with a view to stopping a crisis-ridden election that will not be free, fair and credible.

According to the statement, the three days or praise and worship is about the victory that God has given the church in Nigeria against the forces of darkness.

“The praise is also about the victory we believe God has given the Church in Nigeria over all powers of darkness that want to engulf the Church in whatever guise. We should praise God that bloodshed will be no more in Nigeria. A bad leader will not be elected as our President in 2019. All human efforts to manipulate elections will fail and Leah Sharibu and all those in captivity will be released.

“All churches in the country are urged to participate in the programme to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity.”

CAN has been notable for its criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, accusing the President of nepotism and alleged violation of the federal character in crucial appointments of government.

Mr Oladeji explained in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES that the statement quoted Mr Daramola because the directive was initially given by Mr Ayokunle in a letter, for his secretary to issue the statement.