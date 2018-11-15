NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny, hazy weather for Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country with chances of thunderstorms over the Southern part on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny condition over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

It added that the Central cities would have day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 37 and 13 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 13 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Benin, Enugu, Osogbo, Ibadan, Shaki and the coastal cities during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny and hazy with partly cloudy conditions are expected over the North and Central regions with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the Inland and coastal region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)