PHOTOS: Osinbajo takes ‘Trader Moni’ to Ibadan markets

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday officially launched the Federal Government’s Trader Moni in Bodija and Oje markets in Oyo state’s capital, Ibadan.

Trader Moni is one of the distinct loan products of the Nigerian Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). The programme seek to boost the informal sector by enumerating and empowering key players with loans.

See photos below.