NECO postpones commencement date for November/December examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has shifted the commencement date of the 2018 November/ December Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to November 19.

The examination was initially slated to begin on November 15.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, NECO’s acting registrar, Abubakar Gana, advised candidates sitting for the examination to download the new examination timetable on the council’s website: www.mynecoexams.com.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination.”

The acting registrar expressed regrets over the inconveniences the change of date would cause the candidates.

The examination is usually taken as an alternative or written alongside the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Two diets are available annually, May/June and November/December.

The National Examinations Council, also known as NECO is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the Secondary Certificate Examination and the General Certificate in Education in June/July and December/January respectively.