NECO postpones commencement date for November/December examination

NECO logo

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has shifted the commencement date of the 2018 November/ December Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to November 19.

The examination was initially slated to begin on November 15.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, NECO’s acting registrar, Abubakar Gana, advised candidates sitting for the examination to download the new examination timetable on the council’s website: www.mynecoexams.com.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination.”

The acting registrar expressed regrets over the inconveniences the change of date would cause the candidates.

The examination is usually taken as an alternative or written alongside the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Two diets are available annually, May/June and November/December.

The National Examinations Council, also known as NECO is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the Secondary Certificate Examination and the General Certificate in Education in June/July and December/January respectively.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.