185,000 to access CBN agric loans nationwide – NDE

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says about 185,000 applicants will benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) loans nationwide.

The NDE Director-General, Nasiru Ladan-Argungu, made this known at the orientation of 450 trainees of four schemes of the agency in Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

He listed the schemes as National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS), Sustainable Agricultural Development Scheme (SADTS) and Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

Mr Ladan-Argungu, represented by the Nasarawa State coordinator of the scheme, Dauda Idris, urged the youth in the state to take this opportunity at their doorsteps to help their families and the society at large.

He said the beneficiaries of the AGSMEIS were young artisans, expected to be the next generational cosmetology products producers, fashion designers, farmers, electricians and computer operators, among others.

“They will through multiplier effect creation of several thousand other jobs to enhance the nation’s economy.’’

The director-general added that the directorate had empowered over 20,000 women trained on cosmetology across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“It has also concluded plans to empower over 11,000 micro businesses with N10,000 each under the micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) to reduce unemployment and poverty bedevilling the country,” he said.

Earlier, Rotgak Goar, the Head of Department, Vocational Skills Development in Nasarawa State, thanked the director-general for the various schemes implemented nationwide to better the lives of many helpless young persons.

He said the orientation was aimed at exposing the participants to the advantages, rules, regulations, code of conduct and conditions governing the different training schemes.

He advised them to take the training serious, adding that these schemes will transform their lives.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Fatima Gambo, a beneficiary, thanked the NDE for the gesture and promised to be good ambassadors of the scheme. (NAN)