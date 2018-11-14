Job seeker convicted for forging Okonjo-Iweala’s signature

Lagos High court
A Court used to illustrate the story

An FCT High Court, Nyanya, on Wednesday convicted a job seeker, Raymond Azuka, for forging the signature of former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

NAN reports that on May 19, 2015, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed six counts bordering on forgery.

The EFCC said that Mr Obiejigo, a Higher National Diploma holder from Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra, allegedly forged a reference letter purportedly from Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala alongside his curriculum vitae requesting for employment into the commission and Nigerian Security Printing and Minting, NSPM.

In convicting Mr Azuka, Justice Baba Idris, fixed December 7, for sentencing.

The judge held that out of the six counts, the court convicted Mr Azuka on two counts.

He held that the confessional statements by the defendant, contained the evidence where the defendant admitted forging the reference letter purported to have been signed by Okonjo-Iweala..

He held that the admittance was the best evidence and in this instance, the defendant admitted forging the reference letters and EFCC provided graphic evidence of that too. (NAN)

