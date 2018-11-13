What the weather will look like on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions over most parts of the country with chances of thunderstorms over the southern part on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy skies with sunny conditions over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 37 and 13 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 11 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy mornings except for Port Harcourt, Calabar, Yenegoa, and Eket that have possibilities of early morning scattered thunderstorms.

“Later in the day, Awka, Owerri, Akure, Benin, Abeokuta, and Ibadan are to experience scattered thunderstorms, while the entire coastal cities are also likely to experience thunderstorms with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are to prevail over the north and the central cities with chances of thunderstorms over the southern parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)