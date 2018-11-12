Two children, dog found dead in Lagos freezer

Related News

Residents of Ikorodu in Lagos were on Sunday thrown into mourning when the corpses of two children and a dog were found in a freezer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident was said to have occurred at 2, Christian Onoja Street, Igbogbo in Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Government Development Area at 4.30pm.

A neighbour who preferred anonymity told NAN that the children, Emmanuel Edeh, male, seven years, and Darasimi Edeh, female, four years and their father, Michael Edeh, were at home on the day of the incident.

“On Sunday afternoon, we were alerted by their father who emerged from within the house asking about the whereabouts of his children.

“We were surprised because their father is always at home with the kids when their mother goes about her trading.

“So, when their father came asking us (neighbours) about where his children were, we all began to search the neighborhood for them, but could not find them,’’ the source, said.

The source added that when initial efforts to locate the children proved abortive, a call was put through to the mother of the kids, who came running down to their residence.

“Their mother was visibly disturbed upon arrival and immediately began to search for them, this time, in the house.

“After a while she came wailing that she discovered the lifeless body (bodies) of the children and their dog inside the freezer,’’ the source added.

NAN gathered that the children were taken to a hospital within the community, but were declared dead which prompted the incident being reported at the Igbogbo Police Division Sunday evening.

When correspondent of NAN visited the Briggston Hospital in Selewu, Igbogbo, where the children were taken, he was told that the children were dead on arrival.

“It is true that I received a case involving two children, but upon assessment I discovered that they had passed on and there was no resuscitation effort that could be performed on them.

“So, I advise the parents to go and conduct an autopsy to ascertain the real cause of death,’’ a doctor, Briggs Umezurike, told NAN.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, told NAN that the Commissioner of Police had been informed about the incident.

“I have confirmed the matter and the CP directed that the father of the deceased be ”brought to notice” to know his ulterior motive or whether it is an act of negligence,” he said. (NAN)