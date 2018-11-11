Man dies during sex romp with lover in hotel

Related News

A man, Obi Nwoda, died in an Awka, Anambra State hotel while having sex with his female lover, residents and the police have said.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, happened at the Desires and Leisure Hotel in Agu Awka where the man had lodged on Saturday.

It was gathered that the woman, Ifeoma Ayinka, who had lodged with the man at the hotel was stopped while leaving without his lover later in the evening.

The hotel staff upon investigation discovered the man, said to be 65 years old, lying unconscious in the hotel room and alerted the police.

The police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

According to him, ‘on10/11/2018 at about 8:15pm, there was a report by the management of Desires and Leisure hotel Agu Awka at B’ Division that on the same date at about 5:pm, one Ifeoma Ayinka ‘F’ aged 34 years of Agu Ukwu in Aniocha LGA who came to lodge in the hotel with one Obi Nwoda ‘m’ aged 65 years of the same address was leaving the hotel premises without the said Man.

“When confronted and taken back to the hotel room, they discovered that the man was laying on bed unconscious,” Mr Haruna said in a statement to journalists.

The spokesman said that upon receipt of the complaint, the police visited the scene and rushed the man to Apex Hospital Awka where he was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor.

Mr Haruna said the police thereafter deposited the corpse at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the woman alleged that the victim collapsed while making love to her. She was subsequently arrested and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” the spokesman added.