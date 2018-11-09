Ezekwesili resigns as leader of Red Card Movement

Related News

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Thursday announced her resignation from her position as leader of the Red Card Movement (RCM).

The group announced the development on Friday through its Twitter handle, @RedCardMng.

”Our Convener, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has stepped aside from the membership & leadership of the RCM. This follows her decision to participate in the political process – contesting for the position of the Nigerian President. The new Co-chairs are Dr Tony Akabuno & Nkiruka Omorotionmwan.

”We, therefore, urge all RCM members, to stay engaged and resist any narrative that the choice for 2019 elections is between Incompetence and Corruption. Nigeria deserves better and we must all stay committed to birthing the New Nigeria of our dream.

”The RCM is a well-grounded citizens’ Movement with a well-defined vision and mission. It will continue to execute its agreed mandate by mobilising citizens, to collectively strengthen our democracy.” the tweet said.

Mrs Ezekwesili in October declared her intention to run for president under the platform of Action Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

The Red Card Movement describes itself as “an independent and apolitical movement with the primary objective to end the persistent and cyclical problem of poor leadership and bad governance in Nigeria.”

It was convened by Mrs Ezekwesili in January by issuing a red card to the political parties that formed the current and previous governments within which exist most of the ruling political class.