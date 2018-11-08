INEC names parties to contest November 17 by-elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named the political parties that will participate in the by-elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kwara and Cross River states scheduled for November 17.

According to the commission, the parties which submitted lists of candidates and their particulars are the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), United Party of Nigeria (UPN), and Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

This was contained in a press release signed by the Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee on Thursday.

“These bye election will hold as scheduled on 17th November, 2018. To this end, all arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the elections.”

The by-elections will be conducted in Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa federal constituency of Katsina State, Toro federal constituency of Bauchi State, Ekiti/Irepodum/Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara State and Ikom II state constituency of Cross River State.

For Katsina State, PRP, YES, PDP and APC will be contesting. For Bauchi State, only the APC and PDP will be contesting, while for Kwara State LP, UPN, PDP, PPN and APC will be contesting in Cross River State, only the PDP is running for the election.