SSS arrests 17 suspected kidnappers, gunrunner, cultists

The State Security Services (SSS) has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers, gunrunners and cultists in some states, including Kaduna and Katsina States.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that five of the suspects were arrested on October 25 in Riga Chikun, Kaduna state.

Mr Afunanya gave the names of the suspects as Isa Ahmadu (gang leader), Suleiman Umar (ransom negotiator), Ibrahim Mallam, Ishaku Saidu aka Ishe and Mansur (Mallam.

He said after a preliminary investigation, the group’s hideout in Katsina State was raided, which led to the arrest of two other members, Muhammadu Ibrahim and Muhammed Isa.

He said earlier on October 19, another suspected kidnapper, Sirajo Ibrahim was arrested at Hayin Danmni, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The public relations officer said the service had also arrested the duo of Abubakar Umar and Suleiman Sani for alleged gun running.

Mr Afunanya said the suspects were arrested on October 30 at Sainyinan, Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He also said between October 11 and 12, four suspected armed bandits operating around Zamfara State were arrested in Bakura, Tsafe and Bugundu Local Government Areas of the state.

He named the suspected bandits as Dan-Alhaji, Dan-Mineri,Yusuf Khalif and Musa (Mallam).

The spokesperson added that the service, in collaboration with the military, also arrested Muhammed Aminu, another suspected gunrunner and his accomplice, Dare Okunwola, aka boda.

Mr Afunanya said the suspect was arrested in Lere Local Government Area and Agindi, Jos, in Kaduna state and Plateau respectively.

He said during a search at Okunwola`s residence, several ammunition and eight AK-47 rifles were recovered.

He added other arrests made by the service include two suspected cultists – Yakubu Mohammed and Joseph Andoaasin – at North Bank, Makurdi in Benue.

He said cartridges and a locally made pistol were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson said the service had leads that would enable it and other sister agencies to address the menace of kidnapping in the country.

Mr Afunanya said all the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He gave the assurance that the tempo of the operations would be sustained and strengthened sustained for greater impact on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Mr Afunanya enjoined members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by availing them of useful information to assist them carry out their mandates.

The service, in collaboration with the military, had arrested suspected abductors and killers of the traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, Maiwada Galadima.

