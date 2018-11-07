UEFA Champions League: Juventus Vs Manchester United (Live Updates)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be seeking to end his uncommon goals’ drought in the UEFA Champions League as Juventus host his former club Manchester United in one of tonight’s Match Day 4 games.
The Portuguese have gone five games without finding the back of the net in the Champions League and that is quite on unusual for Ronaldo who literally bosses the prestigious competition with several records to his name.
Having come close to scoring at the Old Trafford when Juve pipped Jose Mourinho’s men by a lone goal in the reverse fixture, Ronaldo will be hoping he would get it right in Turin tonight.
The Juventus versus Manchester United game is obviously not just about Ronaldo as attention is also on Paul Pogba who he is returning to Turin, the city he blossomed to become a world-acclaimed star.
Already, Mourinho has warned the French star to forget emotions and fight for the United jersey tonight.
Indeed, United are the ones under pressure as Juventus looks home and dry for a place in the last 16 and are even guaranteed to finish top once they avoid defeat tonight.
Kickoff is 9.00pm.
Team News
JUVENTUS STARTING XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Dybala, Cuadrado, Ronaldo
JUVENTUS SUBS: Benatia, Matuidi, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Cancelo, Perin, Rugani
MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, Martial
MAN UTD SUBS: Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Fred, Romero, Fellaini, Darmian
Manchester United with the kick off in Turin
Miralem Pjanic with an effort.. off target as United get a goal kick
Free kick for Juventus as Luke Shaw trips Juan Cuadrado
Manchester United is trying to create something here but they face a brick wall in the Juve defense
Reckless challenge there. Nemanja Matic commits a rough foul on Paulo Dybala and he gets a yellow card
Ball possession for now Juventus: 49%, Manchester United: 51%
Manchester United win a free kick in a good position
Alexis Sanchez crosses the ball into the box from the free kick but no hassles for Juventus
Sanchez is injured… May be hauled off
The Chilean is limping while he gets some treatment.. play resumes
Free kick for United … but Sanchez plays the ball into the Juve wall
The Chilean is playing his 50th UEFA game today with 12 goals to his name
Save! De Gea with a one-handed save for United
Close!! Khedira hits the upright for Juventus
United concede a corner again
Juventus now have 53% and Manchester United: 47% ball possession
Pogba with a decent effort but no show