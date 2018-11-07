UEFA Champions League: Juventus Vs Manchester United (Live Updates)

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo will be seeking to end his uncommon goals’ drought in the UEFA Champions League as Juventus host his former club Manchester United in one of tonight’s Match Day 4 games.

The Portuguese have gone five games without finding the back of the net in the Champions League and that is quite on unusual for Ronaldo who literally bosses the prestigious competition with several records to his name.

Having come close to scoring at the Old Trafford when Juve pipped Jose Mourinho’s men by a lone goal in the reverse fixture, Ronaldo will be hoping he would get it right in Turin tonight.

The Juventus versus Manchester United game is obviously not just about Ronaldo as attention is also on Paul Pogba who he is returning to Turin, the city he blossomed to become a world-acclaimed star.

Already, Mourinho has warned the French star to forget emotions and fight for the United jersey tonight.

Indeed, United are the ones under pressure as Juventus looks home and dry for a place in the last 16 and are even guaranteed to finish top once they avoid defeat tonight.

Kickoff is 9.00pm.

Team News

JUVENTUS STARTING XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Dybala, Cuadrado, Ronaldo

JUVENTUS SUBS: Benatia, Matuidi, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Cancelo, Perin, Rugani

MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, Martial

MAN UTD SUBS: Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Fred, Romero, Fellaini, Darmian

Manchester United with the kick off in Turin

Miralem Pjanic with an effort.. off target as United get a goal kick

Free kick for Juventus as Luke Shaw trips Juan Cuadrado

Manchester United is trying to create something here but they face a brick wall in the Juve defense

Reckless challenge there. Nemanja Matic commits a rough foul on Paulo Dybala and he gets a yellow card

Ball possession for now Juventus: 49%, Manchester United: 51%

Manchester United win a free kick in a good position

Alexis Sanchez crosses the ball into the box from the free kick but no hassles for Juventus

Sanchez is injured… May be hauled off

The Chilean is limping while he gets some treatment.. play resumes

Free kick for United … but Sanchez plays the ball into the Juve wall

The Chilean is playing his 50th UEFA game today with 12 goals to his name

Save! De Gea with a one-handed save for United

Close!! Khedira hits the upright for Juventus

United concede a corner again

Juventus now have 53% and Manchester United: 47% ball possession

Pogba with a decent effort but no show

Half Time Juventus 0-0 Manchester United