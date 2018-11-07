Reps adjourn plenary over bad sound system

Related News

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adjourned plenary to the next day over a defective microphone system.

Calling for the adjournment, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, explained that the system was malfunctioning as a result of power which had affected the panel of some of the microphones.

He said that the microphones were installed in 1999 and the panels would take three weeks to arrive Nigeria from Germany.

The speaker urged lawmakers to sit in front row for Thursday’s plenary as the few functioning microphones would all be transferred to the front seats.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported lawmakers found it difficult to contribute to motions and bills from their seats as their microphones were malfunctioning.

Legislators, including the Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lasun, had to move from seat to seat in search of functioning microphones to make contributions.

This situation led to reporters, observers and other guests at the gallery exiting due to the poor audio.

The situation became more obvious when the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Adamu Abdulkadir, was to read the long title of a ‘Bill for an Act to Eradicate the Age Discrimination against Job seekers in the Federal Government Agencies; and for Related Matters.’

Mr Abdulkadir moved from seat to seat in search of a functioning microphone.

He, however, found one on the third row and read the long title of the bill which had passed second reading.

The legislators voted in affirmative after a motion for adjournment was moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Edward Pwajok (APC-Plateau).

The plenary ended at about 1.30 p.m. with four items on the Order Paper yet to be debated by the legislators.