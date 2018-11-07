Minimum Wage: Atiku urges Nigerian govt to implement N30,000

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described the recent agreement of an increase in minimum wage to N30,000 as a welcome development.

In a statement signed by his campaign organisation, Mr Abubakar uged the federal government to failthfully implement the new proposed minimum wage.

He said he is committed to a living wage and one of the pillars of his soon to be launched policy document is – making workers welfare a priority.

“The Nigerian worker is the goose that lays the golden egg and is worthy of the best pay that Nigeria can afford,” the statement highlighted,

“The former vice president commends the patriotism displayed by the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and its affiliates in calling off the planned nationwide strike.”

Mr Abubakar, who had earlier appealed to labour not to embark on its planned strike, called on the national assembly to speedily pass a legislation that makes the new minimum wage a statutory requirement.

He further called on the Buhari administration to keep to its word and abide by the new minimum wage agreement.

He said no sacrifice is too great to ‘Get Nigeria Working Again’ as that is what his campaign is about.

“Atiku means JOBS, jobs that would pay the minimum wage and above because Nigeria should benefit the masses and not those who are in top government positions,” the statement noted.

The tripartite committee on the review of the national minimum wage on Tuesday evening submitted its report to the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The panel, chaired by former Head of Service, Ama Pepple, recommended N30,000 as the country’s new national minimum wage.

Submitting the report, Ms Pepple said, “while noting the offer of N24,000 by government, the panel recommends N30,000 as the new national minimum wage of the country.”