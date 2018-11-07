2019: At PDP campaign hq, Saraki assures of Atiku victory

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, says he believes that the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the February 2019 presidential election.

Mr Saraki, who doubles as the director general of the party’s presidential campaign council, said this while inspecting the Legacy House, headquarters of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Tuesday.

He was conducted round various offices at the Legacy House by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

He promised to effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead the party and its candidate to victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

“Since the emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential candidate, there has been renewed hope among Nigerians towards actualising their collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the incompetent, divisive and deceptive President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

According to him, Mr Abubakar’s candidacy has reunited Nigerians across board and reawakened Nigerian’s collective consciousness towards the “restoration of purposeful leadership and national productivity, irrespective of ethnicity, religion and political affiliations.”

Speaking at the event, Mr Secondus said that the rebranded and repositioned party is ready to go to Nigerians with issues, when the campaign begins.

He added that the party hopes to have a very successful electioneering just like their just completed primaries which was climaxed with the landmark national convention.