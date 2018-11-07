Group sponsors education of 38 internally displaced children in Abuja

A humanitarian organisation has launched a back to school programme targetting about two thousand children from internally displaced persons camps and rural communities in Abuja.
Hope For All Foundation, which is based in Abuja, launched the first phase of the scheme on Friday at the Durumi Junior Secondary School with 38 beneficiaries in an IDP camp and a rural settlement near Games Village in the Apo area of Nigeria’s federal capital city.
The beneficiaries include 28 children from the IDP camp and 10 from outside the camp. Fourteen of them are in JSS1, 18 in JSS2 and six in JSS3.
The group paid the school fees of the students and provided them school bags, textbooks, scandals, socks and other basic materials.
Mathew, a JSS3 student who is one of the beneficiaries said he might not have made it beyond primary six but for the gesture of the foundation.
“This is the fourth year that the HFAF has been sponsoring my education, they picked me up from primary six and till date they provide me with books, uniforms and other materials I need at school.”
Hadiza Daruge, a woman in the IDP camp, said she had no hope for education of her children until the foundation came into their lives.
According to Mrs Daruge, beyond the education of children like hers, the foundation also provides material support for camp dwellers.
Alhaja Zainab, the co-founder of the foundation, said the target of the foundation is to sponsor a million children to school with special focus on displaced children and the less-privileged.
She said the organisation started with 10 pupils but now caters for 38 and plans to increase the number of beneficiaries steadily.