What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with prospects of scattered thunderstorms, rainfall and dry wind over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central cities.

It added that localised thunderstorms were likely over Abuja, Minna, Southern part of Yola and Lokoja later in the day with day and night temperatures of 34 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 39 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience thunderstorms and slight rain in the morning hours with cloudy conditions over south west inland.

“In the afternoon and evening period, chances of scattered thunderstorms over the entire region is anticipated with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Prevalence of dry winds in the country will reduce the spread of rainfall activities across the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

