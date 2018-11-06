EU funds workshop to improve anti-corruption advocacy by CSOs

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has continued the series of trainings to help increase the use of data and improve evidence-based anti-corruption and criminal justice advocacy by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The three-day training, which has already been done in Kano and Adamawa States, is starting in Lagos on Tuesday, November 6, with the last leg of this first tranche of trainings holding in the FCT.

The European Union-funded project, which is supported by the British Council and implemented by the PTCIJ, is tagged “Workshop on Evidence-Based Advocacy in the Criminal Justice and Anti-Corruption Sector”.

The training, which is being attended by 10 civil society organisations doing advocacy work around the criminal justice system and anti-corruption, is holding at the conference room of Shoregate Hotel in Lagos State.

The project seeks to increase accountability and transparency in the criminal justice and anti-corruption sector through capacity building of 100 CSO representatives across five states of Nigeria – Adamawa, Anambra, Kano, Lagos and the FCT, to enable them do effective advocacy especially in the administration of the criminal justice act, increasing accountability and transparency in the criminal justice system and the anti-corruption sector.

At the start of the training, Mboho Eno of the PTCIJ, said it is important to learn effective methods to communicate better.

“Data is a powerful advocacy tool and it is important to learn effective methods to communicate better, and to adopt a data driven and evidence-based approach to reporting and monitoring government, its agencies and representatives.”

Further reinstating the need for evidence-based advocacy, Adedeji Adekunle, stated that “CSOs have a responsibility to investigate and advocate for justice and issues of overwhelming public interest in an efficient and effective way.

“With increased information sharing through multimedia channels, there is greater opportunity for citizens to understand critical information and participate in improving democracy in their communities.”

At the end of the training, CSOs will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to carry out data-driven and evidence-based monitoring of the criminal justice and anti-corruption sector.

Participating CSOs will also be better equipped to employ a variety of multimedia tools such as info graphics and other such tools in producing and disseminating impactful, critical information that address service, efficiency, integrity and accountability gaps in the criminal justice and anti-corruption sector.