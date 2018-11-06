Buhari gives Abike Dabiri new role

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his senior special adviser on foreign affairs and diaspora, Abike Dabiri, as chairperson of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter to the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday.

“In compliance with section 2 (1) of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, I write to forward for confirmation of the senate the confirmation of Hon. Abike Dabiri as the Executive Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Diaspora Commission. Her curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“While I hope that hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished senate. Please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter reads.

Similarly, Mr Buhari sought the approval of the Senate to substitute Olabode Akin Mustapha with Ronke Shokefun as chairman of the governing board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The letter pursuant to this substitution was read at the senate Tuesday morning.

Mr Buhari did not state the reasons for the substitution.

It reads, “The distinguished senate is kindly invited to recall my earlier request for the confirmation of the appointment of Chief Olabode Akin Mustapha as the chairman of governing board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). That letter dated 27th March 2018, a copy attached herewith. You may also recall that the nominee is yet to be confirmed by the senate and I write to inform you of my decision to substitute Chief Olabode Akin Mustapha with Mrs Ronke Shokefun as chairman of the governing board.

“The distinguished senate is therefore kindly requested to consider and confirm the appointment of Mrs Ronke Shokefun as chairman of the governing board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as well as other members whose names have earlier been forwarded.

“While I hope this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished senate, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”