Immigration prosecutes own official for passport offence

The Federal High Court in Katsina State has remanded Peter Ethan, a passport officer with the Service, and two others in prison custody till November 13 over an attempt to procure Nigerian passport with false documents.

The three accused persons were arraigned on Monday by the NIS on a three-count charges.

Prosecutors are accusing the suspects of conspiracy to procure passport using false information and submitting false information to procure passport.

Mr Ethan is also also accused of “counselling a person to produce false information for purpose of procuring Passport”.

A statement by the service said the offences are in contravention of the provisions of the Immigration Act 2015.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration Muhammad Babandede MFR wish to advise

Nigerians to always ensure that they present genuine breeder documents for Passport applications,” the statement said.

Immigration authorities also warned officials to desist from colluding with passport applicants to commit such offenses.

“The Service will not fail to prosecute all offenders including serving officers,” he said.