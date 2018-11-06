‘Armed men invade’ Ekweremadu’s home — Aide

Related News

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and son escaped an “assassination attempt” Tuesday morning, his media aide, Uche Anichukwu has said.

Mr Anichukwu in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said armed men invaded Mr Ekweremadu’s Abuja residence at about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The armed men discreetly evaded the security at Ekweremadu’s Apo Quarters residence, to gain entry into his house.

“The attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them the Senator’s bedroom,” the statement noted.

It further states that one of the ‘assailants’ was arrested while others escape.

“It was at the Senator’s bedroom that a struggle ensued, leading to the arrest of one of the assailants with dangerous weapons and housebreaking devices, while the rest managed to escape.

“The arrested member of the gang has, however, refused to divulge any information on the operation and has been handed over to the police.

“Ekweremadu, his wife, and one of his sons were in the house at the time of the attack.”

Mr Anichukwu however did not state the current situation of the three or whether they sustained any injury.

The statement recalls that similar incident happened in 2015 and despite that “it was reported to the security agencies, nothing has been heard about the matter till date”.

Bala Ciroma, Abuja police commissioner, said he had not been informed of the incident.

“I have not received such report,” Mr Ciroma told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday morning. “It is only when I have such information that I would be able to comment.”