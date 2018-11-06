Shiites Killings: Group says death toll 47

Related News

Members of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria, have said that 47 of its members died as a result of last week’s clash between the group and the Nigerian Army.

A spokesperson for the group, Abdullahi Zango, said this in a statement Monday evening.

Mr Zango said the statement was meant to inform Nigerians about the aftermath of the recent clash with his fellow Shiite members.

“I want to inform you that on Saturday, November 3, 2018 Imrana Abdullahi, who is receiving treatment at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada due to injuries he sustained from the attack of the Military and the Police, passed away.

“This brings the number of the people killed by the Military and Police to 47. Moreover, presently 106 followers of Sheikh Zakzaky are receiving treatment of injuries at various hospitals in Abuja.

“Presently, more than Eight Million Naira has been spent in treating casualties and there is need for additional Twenty Five Million Naira to attend to other casualties,” Mr Zango said in his statement on Monday.”

According to the statement, over 1, 000 Shiite members went missing after the clash.

“Likewise, more than 1,000 people got missing, 156 were detained by the Police in various prison.”

The statement also included the figure of people, allegedly killed in previous symbolic treks organised by the Shiite members.

“The Army also claimed to kill only 8 people during Zaria massacre, but it was later discovered that they killed more than 1,000. Even though they confess having killed 347 which they secretly (buried) at night in mass grave at Mando, Kaduna.

“The public will please recall that in November, 2016 the Police killed more than 20 followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in Kano during 2016 Arbaeen Symbolic Trek and they admit the killing of 7. In similar attack in November, 2017, the Police killed more than 10, but they remained silent.”

According to the statement, the Shiite members denied provoking the clash, as claimed by the army and described the various reactions of the military as “a bunch of fabricated lies”.

“The public should note that we have no intention of invading any place or attacking anybody. The Military and the Police attacked us while on the street protesting.”

“We thank the public for their objective responses concerning illegal detention of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and we also need the support of everybody in ensuring the release of the Sheikh and his wife.

“While mourning the passing away of our brothers and sisters, we will continue to protest and our demand is simple and clear that is unconditional release of our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H).”

The Shiite members clashed with the Nigerian Army during an annual trek which started from outside Abuja.

The members of the group who were also protesting the detention of their leader were accused by the army of ‘attacking’ military officers with stones and confronting the soldiers to provoke a clampdown.

The detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been held since 2015 despite court orders for his release.

Mr El-Zakzaky was later arraigned on eight counts of homicide, following wide spread protests by the members and condemnation of his detention.