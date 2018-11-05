Minimum Wage: Atiku urges labour not to strike

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has restated his position in support of labour in its struggle for a living wage.

The former vice president, however, urged both organised labour and federal government to exercise restraint and avoid creating situations that will plunge the nation into deeper crises.

Mr Abubakar implored labour to reconsider its stance on an industrial strike action. He encouraged both sides to go back to the negotiating table and reach an agreement.

“Our economy is already on its knees and escalation of this crisis into full blown industrial strike action may have dire consequences for our nation,” he said in a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe.

The NLC has vowed to proceed on a nationwide strike from Tuesday if government does not agree to a N30, 000 minimum wage for workers.