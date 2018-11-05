Supporters of tenure elongation behind APC crisis — Party leader

Related News

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirant for the party’s chairmanship position in its last convention, Ibrahim Emokpaire, has said supporters of tenure elongation for the former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, are responsible for the current crisis rocking the party across Nigeria.

Mr Adams was elected party chairman in June when APC conducted its convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC) after several deliberations on whether the tenure of the former NWC should be extended or not.

Following the controversies surrounding the party’s primaries, there have been calls from aggrieved governors who lost out in the primaries for the removal of the party chairman.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Mr Emokpaire said Mr Oshiomhole deserves the support of all APC members at a time the party is supposed to be strategising for a landslide victory in 2019.

Mr Emokpaire called on all to support the current leadership of Mr Oshiomohle to ensure victory for the party in the general elections.

“We can see the handwork of the agents of tenure elongation at play, the same advocates of tenure elongation are mostly behind the removal of the party National Chairman.

“The election primary crisis were created by these same tenure elongation agents where election congresses were duplicated across the 36 states. These same tenure elongation has metamorphosed into election primary crisis in our great party today.

“We should not heap the blame on Comrade Oshiomhole, he has given our great party, the APC a strong and unwavering leadership; upholding internal democracy since assumption on duty as the National Party Chairman.”

The Edo State-born politician advised party members not to allow those sponsored persons allegedly by the opposition party to whittle down the authority and strong leadership direction of the party chairman.

“Our party, the APC has achieved enormous feats since we came into government. The President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has demonstrated to Nigerians that good governance is possible. This can only be achieved through prudent management of all available resources as against the looting of our common patrimonies.

“The party Chairman on assumption of duty was preoccupied with illegal gale of some defecting members of the party who planned to to wrestle the presidency from President Muhammad Buhari, and not to allow him seek a second term.

“This would have been possible if the tenure elongation advocates were left to saddle party leadership.

“Going forward, I will appeal to those demanding for the removal of Comrade Oshiomhole to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign within the party, they should not play into the hands of our opposition who are regrouping to take over power and completely ruin our nation of what is left.

“Today, they may not have their way but, tomorrow may be their day,” he said.

He also appealed to Mr Oshiomhole to immediately put in place “a strong and powerful reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members and bring them together in preparation for the forth coming general elections.”