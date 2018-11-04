NYSC DG urges corps members to remain non-partisan in 2019 elections

Related News

Suleiman Kazaure, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has admonished corps members that would take part in the 2019 general election to display high sense of integrity.

Mr Kazuare gave the warning on Saturday while addressing 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members at the Oyo State NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin.

A statement by Christy Olatoye, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NYSC Oyo State on Sunday, quotes the DG as reminding the corps members that the NYSC is a non partisan organisation.

Mr Kazaure was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Victoria Okakwu.

“When you are called upon, with discipline and steadfastness, ensure that you put in your best and at the end your name will be written in the sand of time,” he said.

According to him, the content of the NYSC scheme is now bigger, better and stronger, which must be celebrated following her numerous achievements over the years.

“As corps members, who are part of the Big Family (NYSC), you should be celebrated having graduated from the various institutions which qualifies you to be mobilised for the one year mandatory service to the fatherland.

“I want you to be happy being a part of this great family which from inception had not relented on its efforts in building and incorporating young vibrant graduates into the plan of nation building.

“The Management celebrates you our dear corps members, we see in you the future great Dangotes and Otedolas.

“You are advised to embrace hard work and good virtues that will elevate you to the top,” he said.

The NYSC boss, also enjoined the corps members to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED ) programme by acquiring skills that would turn them to employers of labour and wealth creators.

“I urge you to key into SAED programme which will add value to your lives and make you self reliant,” Mr Kazaure said.

Earlier in her address, the State NYSC Coordinator, Eniola Ambekemo, informed the DG that a total of 2265 corps members were registered for the 2018 Batch C (stream 1) orientation course.

Ms Ambekemo enumerated some of the challenges encountered in course of the orientation programme to include lack of lecture auditorium and hostel accommodation.

Highlights of the DG’s visit was inspection of camp facilities, during which he expressed delight at the quality of food being served to corps members as well as the level of sanitation at the Orientation camp.

(NAN)