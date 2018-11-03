Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Updates: Gunners face Red test at Emirates

Related News

Arsenal’s top four credentials will undergo a litmus test when they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners saw their 11-match winning streak come to an end with a controversial 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend but they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates currently sit fourth in the Premier League table but they can move to within just one point of Liverpool with a win today

In this light, Unai Emery will be desperate to prove his side are the real deal with a positive result against the much-fancied Merseysiders.

On their part, Jurgen Klopp’s men are level on points with Man City at the top of the table with only goal difference separating the two clubs so the Liverpool boss will be keen to maintain the pressure on the defending champions with a win over Arsenal.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live updates.

Kickoff is 6.30pm.

Team News

ARSENAL STARTING XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

ARSENAL SUBS: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Welbeck

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Matip

We are underway at the Emirates stadium

Xhaka of Arsenal FC smashes in a shot on target. The keeper saves, though

Arsenal piling the pressure but still no goal for now

Free kick for Arsenal in thier own half