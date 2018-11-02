Shiite Killings: Nigerian military, police respond to Amnesty International’s allegations

Related News

Nigerian security forces have denied killing dozens of Shiite protesters during marches between Saturday and Tuesday, despite evidence provided by independent sources that soldiers repeatedly opened fire on civilian demonstrators, killing many.

At issue was the allegation raised by Amnesty International against the Nigerian Army and the Police, whom the foremost rights group accused of intervening in the protests around Abuja with intention to kill rather then quell them with tactics that conform with acceptable global standards.

“We have seen a shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police against IMN members. Video footage and eyewitness testimonies consistently show that the Nigerian military dispersed peaceful gatherings by firing live ammunition without warning, in clear violation of Nigerian and international law,” Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“Those injured were shot in different parts of the body – head, neck, back, chest, shoulder, legs, arms – and some of them had multiple gunshot wounds. This pattern clearly shows soldiers and police approached IMN processions not to restore public order, but to kill,” the statement added.

The findings by Amnesty International came hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported that dozens were killed in the protests on Saturday and Monday, disputing Nigerian Army’s account which said only three persons were killed.

Our publication followed a painstaking assessment of the aftermath of the protest on Monday around Mararaba-Old Karu, including a documentation of 21 bodies of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, all shot by live rounds likely by soldiers.

Several victims are also receiving treatments at various hospitals, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds, PREMIUM TIMES and Amnesty International’s investigations showed.

The rights group, which estimated at least 45 Shiite protesters killed by Nigerian soldiers since October 27, said there was no justification whatsoever for the lethal weapons deployed and those responsible for the killings must be timely brought to book.

Both the Nigerian Army and the Police denied the reports in separate statements on Thursday, saying personnel responded with “proportionate force” and alleging deliberate attempts to bring them into disrepute before Nigerians and foreign countries.

John Agim, a spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, said Amnesty’s account of the incident was “worrisome” and could have adverse consequences on “national security and cohesion of Nigeria.”

“The AI report is not a true reflection of what transpired in the last few days,” Mr Agim said. What AI published was “a figment of its own imagination to further paint Nigeria black among the comity of nations.”

Mr Agim said: “military has never been sent to stop the protesting Shi’ites group at any given time. On the events referred to by the AI, the soldiers were not after the protesting Shi’ites, neither was there such number of casualties.

“Instead, a convoy from the Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja was conducting a routine shipment of ammunition and missiles to a military formation in Kaduna escorted by troops when they ran into the protesters at Zuba in FCT.

The protesting Shi’ites prevented the convoy from proceeding on its mission but rather attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the shipment. Hence, the troops had to protect the goods and extricate themselves from the imminent mob action by applying minimum force.

“The following day, the IMN also had another confrontation with the military at a popular checkpoint along Nyanya – Mararaba road leading into the FCT.

“Everyone living in or transiting the FCT knows that the military checkpoint had been established since 2014 after the Boko Haram Terrorist attack on Nyanya Motor Park. Unfortunately, the group tried to overrun the checkpoint in which the military resisted.

“In all these attacks, the IMN was the aggressor while the military only acted in self defence. The Shi’ites actions were planned and premeditated as the group were aware of the existence of the military checkpoint and were prepared to confront the soldiers.

“The casualty of IMN stands at 4 wounded and 3 dead at Zuba while at the Nyanya-Mararaba road checkpoint, 3 died with 3 wounded. The military also had 6 of its personnel seriously wounded and currently at intensive care.”

Police respond

Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, also responded to the Amnesty International’s findings in a statement Thursday night.

“The Nigeria Police Force after a careful study the entire report and the allegation against the Police on paragraph 3 of the report “We have seen a shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police against IMN members. Video footage and eyewitness testimonies consistently show that the Nigerian military dispersed peaceful gatherings by firing live ammunition without warning, in clear violation of Nigerian and international law,” said Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria”.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state categorically that the allegation against the Police by the Amnesty International as stated in paragraph 3 quoted above is in its entirety untrue, misleading, a clear misrepresentation and absolute distortion of facts to divert attention from the heinous crimes committed by the El-Zakzaky Group, which include unprovoked attack on Police personnel and the setting ablaze of Police vehicle in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on 30th October, 2018 and disturbance of public peace and public safety in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on the said date.

“To set the record straight, there was no report of death in any Police Station in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja from the Police intervention and quelling of the disturbance of public peace and public safety, and unrest created by the El-Zakzaky group in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on the 30th of October, 2018.

“The Force despite the height of provocation from the El-Zakzaky group and the setting ablaze of a Police patrol vehicle resist the use of maximum force on the group but effected the arrest of Four Hundred (400) members of the group for disturbance of public peace, disruption of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory and setting ablaze of Police patrol vehicle. Some of the members of the El-Zakzaky groups were also arrested with Thirty One (31) bottles of petrol bombs, other dangerous weapons and illicit drugs. All those arrested are being prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“The Force sees the Amnesty International allegation against the Police as deliberate and desperate attempt to cast aspersions on the investigation and ongoing prosecution of the arrested members of the El-Zakzaky Group to pervert the end of justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not be deterred from carrying its statutory duties nor condone lawlessness, disturbance of public peace and public safety by any group(s) under any guise that runs contrary to the constitutional provisions and other enabling laws on preservation of law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“The general public are hereby implored to disregard and discountenance the allegation by Amnesty International that the Police used deadly force against IMN members as untrue, diversionary and distortion of fact.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Force has continuously in the last two (2) years contained several violent protests by the El-Zakzaky group using minimum force within the Federal Capital Territory and in the process, some Police personnel sustained various degree of injuries and some police vehicles damaged while preventing the El-Zakzaky group from causing breakdown of law and order in the FCT.

“Some Police officers were killed in Kaduna and Kano States by the El-Zakzaky group within the same period. Aftermath of these violent protests, the Police have always charged the arrested members of the El-Zakzaky group to Court.

“This can be verified by the Amnesty International and the general public. The Force will continue to operate within the ambit of the law and ensure the diligent prosecution of the arrested members of the El-Zakzaky group on the 30th October, 2018 for acts and offences prohibited under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.”

Thousands of IMN members have regularly protested release of their leader since 2015 when he was taken into custody after soldiers killed at least 347 of his followers and family members. Federal courts in Nigeria have repeated ordered his unconditional release, but the State Security Service, the secret police responsible for his arrest, has refused to obey the court orders, saying Mr El-Zakzaky was being held for his own safety.