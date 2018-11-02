Related News

An investigative journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, Kemi Busari, has emerged winner of the 2018 Newcomer of the Year – Hans Verploeg Award.

Mr Busari, the National Assembly (Senate) correspondent of PREMIUM TIMES, received the award at an event held at the Peace Palace, The Hague, Netherlands.

He edged out two other nominees; Chinwe Agbeze, also from Nigeria, and a Cameroonian journalist, Amos Nkunchoh, to the coveted award.

Mr Busari was particularly praised for holding the authority accountable, impacts generated by his stories and his innovative way of reporting which ‘makes it easy for readers to understand. ‘

In his reaction, Mr Busari traced his journalism path to the urge to make positive change in society since he was a child.

“I grew up in a small community in Nigeria. I grew up listening to radio which was perhaps the most expensive gadget in my family then. I grew up listening to stories about Gaza Strip, Nigeria civil war, killing of Nigeria’s brightest journalist in the 80s, Dele Giwa, who was killed by a mail bomb in 1986. I grew up listening to the series of arrest and unjust treatment of Nigerian journalists by the then military government.

“As a young boy, I wanted to be like one of these people I listen to and not only that, I had the dream of making positive changes in my society.

“So when it was time for me to choose between science and art, it was quite easy for me to go for arts and at the university, I chose social sciences above law. Today, I’m happy to say that some of the things I had as a young boy dream are now being fulfilled.”

Mr Busari said the award would spur him to do more.

“The kind of journalism I strive to practice is such that impacts my society, affects the people around me positively. So, sometimes, when these little things I do in my closet are being celebrated at a stage like this, it can only serve as a motivation, it can only serve as an inspiration to creating an ideal society my children, your children and everyone deserves.

“For this(award), I say a big thank you to Free Press and of course my media house, Premium Times, for their support. ”

Rana Ayub, an Indian journalist, won the Most Resilient Journalist category while Mirjam van Biemen and Mike van Wijk won the Best Report award.

Mr Busari, a Political Science graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, has won several recognitions for his works including the Promasidor Quill Awards, Nigerian Writers Award and Pwc Award for Media Excellence.

In 2017, he emerged as runner-up for the online category of Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism.

In Ghana, last month, he was a runner up for the anti-corruption category of the West Africa Media Excellence Award.

Free Press Unlimited every year organises Free Press Live focusing on the impunity of crimes against journalists.

During this international event in the Peace Palace in the Hague, policymakers and media professionals are invited to draw attention to the risks journalists take when doing their job.