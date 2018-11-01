Cloudy, sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, sunny and hazy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Thursday, indicated partly cloudy-to-cloudy conditions over the central cities with chances of thunderstorms in Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi and Lokoja in the morning.

It added that there were chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia and Jalingo and partly cloudy over the other parts, with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny condition over North-West, with sunny and hazy condition over the North-East region throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted thundery activities over Yelwa in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius to 38 and 14 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning with chances of morning thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Akure, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt axis.

“There are chances of scattered thunderstorms over most parts of this region in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are likely over some parts of the north with while there are chances of cloudy to scattered thunderstorms over central to southern states within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)